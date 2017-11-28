Woman, 69, shot during West Town robbery

Police are searching for a dangerous thief after a 69-year-old woman was shot during a robbery Monday night in Chicago?s West Town neighborhood. (WLS)

Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Police are searching for a dangerous thief after a 69-year-old woman was shot during a robbery Monday night in Chicago's West Town neighborhood.

The victim was in an alley in the 1900-block of West Erie Street around 7:30 p.m. when someone shot her in the leg and stole her purse, police said.

The woman was transported to Stroger Hospital, where she was recovering Tuesday morning. She is expected to be OK.

Police scoured the area for clues, placing evidence markers near vehicles in the area.

Investigators have not yet released a description of the suspect, but said they are looking for a two-toned wood and maroon Dodge Caravan.
