A woman is dead after a car crash in Bartlett Sunday morning.Police said officers were called to the scene on Route 59 between Auburn Lane and Santa Fe Street at approximately 10:40 a.m. According to officials, a 49-year-old female driver crossed into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle.The woman was pronounced dead at St. Alexius Medical Center. The other driver was taken to Central DuPage Hospital.The crash remains under investigation.