Woman escapes attempted rapist in Burbank, police say

BURBANK, Ill. (WLS) --Burbank police are investigating an attempted sexual assault late Sunday night, in which the victim was able to escape her attacker with help from a neighbor.
Police said the victim was returning to her home in the 7800-block of Laporte Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Sunday. The victim told police she saw a black male walking northbound on the west side of the street. She said when she got out of her car she saw the same man running towards her.
The victim told police she was attempting to flee in the opposite direction, but the suspect tackled her from behind and attempted to sexually assault her.
Police said the victim began yelling and trying to fight off her attacker. She was also able to use her car key fob to activate her car alarm.
The noise woke a neighbor, who came to the victim's aid. As the neighbor tried to help her the suspect fled northbound towards 78th Street, police said. Police said witnesses saw him running through an opening in fencing along the businesses to the east.
Police were not able to find the suspect.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and then released. She described her attacker as a black male with a dark complexion and short or shaved hair, 20 to 25 years old, 5 ft. 5 in. to 5 ft. 7 in. tall and between 130 and 150 lbs. She said he was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, sport shorts with a gray stripe and may have been carrying a backpack.
The victim was able to provide police with enough information for them to release a sketch of the suspect.
Burbank police also said they are investigating the possibility that the attack may be connected to a sexual assault in October of last year, given the similarities. That victim spoke exclusively with ABC7 Eyewitness News, saying "I'm not going to be okay for a while but, you know, time heals everything."