Woman killed in crash into South Side bus shelter ID'd

A 67-year-old woman was killed and three other people were injured when a vehicle crashed into a car before plowing into a CTA bus shelter Tuesday evening in the Calumet Heights ne (WLS)

By and Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 67-year-old woman was killed and three other people were injured when a vehicle crashed into a car before plowing into a CTA bus shelter Tuesday evening in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

The accident took out a traffic light at the intersection, so city crews have been working to get it back up and running Wednesday morning. And police have been directing traffic.

The woman who was standing at the bus stop has been identified.

The crash happened about 6:25 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of 94th Street and Stony Island Avenue, Chicago police said, and involved a Chevy sedan and a BMW SUV.

The bus shelter, now reduced to a pile of debris is almost unrecognizable. It's where Janice Gilmore, 67, lost her life.

Frederick Little, who gets off at the same bus stop for work, kneeled down Wednesday morning to say a prayer for Gilmore. He says it is a dangerous intersection.

"I think the shelter may be a little too close to the street, and everybody is rushing and trying to beat the light at the intersection and stuff like that. And it's just unfortunate," Little said.

A viewer captured the fiery crash on cell phone video while driving by the crash.

Police said the 67-year-old African American woman died after she was struck by a vehicle while standing at a CTA bus shelter.

"It was like that close," said Terry Bell, witness. "It could have been me."

Bell was in his car at the intersection when the crash happened.

"The X5 was going northbound and the blue car was turning off to go eastbound. The light switched up and the X5 tried to blow through the light," he said.

Instead, Bell said the driver of the BMW hit the Chevy, starting a chain of events that ended with the woman's death.

"She ended up smacking the blue car, spinning out, losing control, ended up smacking a light pole and smacking a bus stop. The person who was standing at the bus stop actually hit her so hard it tossed her over by the train tracks over there," Bell said.

Three female victims took themselves to Trinity Hospital after suffering minor injuries, police said.

Two citations were issued to the driver of the BMW - failure to reduce speed and driving an uninsured motor vehicle.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
