Authorities have released the identity of the woman killed in a house fire on the Northwest Side Saturday morning.Alida Pereyra, 55, was pulled from the home, but died on the way to the hospital. Another man is recovering from smoke inhalation and burns.The fire broke out after 3 a.m. Saturday in a building in the 2100-block of North Merrimac Avenue and smoke and fire was billowing out of the home.Fire investigators are still looking into the cause.