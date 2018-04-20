Woman killed in Lakeview hit-and-run crash ID'd

A 56-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run in Lakeview Thursday night, Chicago police said.The woman was crossing the street in the 3300-block of North Halsted Street at about 9 p.m. when she was struck by a red Jeep Renegade, police said. Instead of stopping, police said the car fled south.There were several witnesses who called 911. One of the witnesses who tried to revive the victim at the scene said he heard a loud thud and saw her body lying in the street."I ran over to her. I did CPR on her. I did not have a pocket shield. I could not do mouth-to-mouth, but I continued compressions on her," said Keith Van.She was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. She has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Dorata Gieslinska.The Major Accidents Unit is still investigating. No one is in custody.