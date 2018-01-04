  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

Woman killed, man found dead in downtown Lake Forest identified

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WLS) --
The Lake County Coroner identified a man who was found dead and a woman who was killed in north suburban Lake Forest Wednesday.

Officers responded early Wednesday morning to a report of gunfire in the 600-block of North Western Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man's body and a 27-year-old woman who had been shot multiple times. The woman was taken to Lake Forest Hospital where she died.

The coroner identified the woman was 27-year-old Claire Vanlandingham of Lake Forest. Her preliminary autopsy results indicated she died from injuries related to multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner said.

The man was identified as 33-year-old Ryan Zike of Louisville, Ky. His preliminary autopsy results indicated he died from a gunshot wound to the head, but the coroner said whether or not the wound was self-inflicted was still under investigation.

The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force, which is investigating the deaths along with Lake Forest police, said Zike and Vanlandingham were a prior relationship that ended in the fall of 2017. The police investigation is ongoing.

Police said they believe this was an isolated incident and there is no further danger to the community.
