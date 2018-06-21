Woman refuses to pay for manicure, Valparaiso salon employee jumps on car

EMBED </>More Videos

A manicure in Valparaiso ended in trouble when an employee climbed on a car to try and stop a customer from driving off without paying. (WLS)

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WLS) --
A manicure in Valparaiso ended in trouble when an employee climbed on a car to try and stop a customer from driving off without paying.

Police say 28-year-old Charley Fowler wasn't happy with her manicure and refused to have her nails redone for free. Fowler then tried to take off without paying.

This happened last Saturday at Diamond Nails and Spa. An employee ran out and tried to stop Fowler by jumping on her car.

Police arrested Fowler. She faces a misdemeanor charge of theft.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
theftmanicureValparaiso
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3 hospitalized after Loop hazmat situation
Chicago Weather: Heavy rain floods roadways across area
Man fatally shot on I-55; All SB lanes closed
Woman killed in River North after stolen Jeep fleeing police strikes taxi ID'd
CPS offers free lunch for kids over summer
Chicago faith leaders criticize Trump immigration policy, call for change
Twin valedictorians headed to MIT together
Supreme Court rules states can force online shoppers to pay sales tax
Show More
Man charged in Fernwood sex assault
Babysitter accused of tying up 6-year-old boy in her care
'Speak English' sign at Dunkin' Donuts goes viral
Man sobs on 911 call; 3 dead after being pulled from apartment complex pool
More News