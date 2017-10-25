Woman robbed at gunpoint by masked men on Near West Side

Chicago police said a woman was robbed by masked men on the city's Near West Side Wednesday afternoon.The incident appears to be the latest in a string of robberies in the area. The woman who was robbed ran to a nearby Bank of America for help. Fortunately, she was not hurt.The robbery happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 1600-block of West Adams Street near South Ashland Avenue. Investigators at the scene Wednesday afternoon were focused on a doorway which leads in and out of a nearby parking garage.Police said a woman was robbed at gunpoint by two male offenders, one wearing a surgical mask and the other wearing what's described as a skeleton face mask.Police said the robbers fired shots at the victim, but did not hit her, before they fled in a beige-colored vehicle.The woman then went for help at the nearby bank."She actually ran into the bank. She actually ran towards us and told us what was happening, so once I heard the shots, I of course let everybody know inside the bank what happened, shut the doors immediately, and then we saw she ran up to the window and asked one of our security guards if they can come and help," said Carlos Zarate, bank employee.Just Tuesday police issued a warning about a string of nearby robberies, all within about a mile of the latest crime, within the last three days:- Sunday, Oct. 22, at 4:15 p.m. in the 2300-block of West Monroe Street- Sunday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. in the 1400-block of West Carroll Avenue- Monday, Oct. 23 at 12:20 a.m. in the 1300-block of West Fulton Street- Monday, Oct. 23 at 12:45 a.m. in the 300-block of South Hoyne AvenueThe incidents are similar to the Tuesday robbery, involving two young men, both African American, wearing surgical masks and surgical gloves in some of the robberies.Police are warning people who live and work in the area to be on alert.