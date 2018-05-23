Woman shot to death by police after brandishing weapon in Gurnee

GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) --
Gurnee police have closed off US-41 in both directions after a police-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon.

A woman fled authorities in a vehicle in which an unconscious man was also riding. She then crashed into a fire truck and drove into a tree-lined area, a Lake County Major Crimes Task Force spokesperson said.

After the crash, the woman jumped out of the vehicle and brandished a long-barreled firearm, according to authorities.

She was subsequently shot and wounded by police. Officials said she died in the hospital.

