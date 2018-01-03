Woman stabbed in Brighton Park sex assault attempt, police say

A woman was stabbed Tuesday night in an alley on Chicago's Southwest Side by a man who tried to sexually assault her.The 24-year-old woman was walking in the 3000-block of West 36th Street in the city's Brighton park neighborhood around 7 p.m.That's when someone she didn't know approached her from behind and tried to assault her, police said. He then pulled out a knife and stabbed her in the lower back and upper thigh.The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was listed in good condition.Police have not released any information about the suspect. The incident remains under investigation.