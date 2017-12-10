Woman's car stolen after 'bump-and-run' incident in Kenwood, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) --A 40-year-old woman told police that her car was stolen Sunday morning after a "bump-and-run" incident where she was tricked into getting out when hit by another car, Chicago police said.
Shortly before 9 a.m., the woman was hit by a dark gray vehicle in the 4800-block of South Greenwood Avenue in the Kenwood neighborhood.
When the woman got out of her car to check for damage, a male passenger in the other vehicle got into her 2018 Volkswagen and drove away. The woman's purse was inside.
No one was in custody Sunday night.
