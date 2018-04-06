YOUTUBE SHOOTING

YouTube shooting suspect Nasim Aghdam's parents give tearful reflection that she could 'never hurt one ant'

EMBED </>More Videos

For the first time, the parents of Nasim Aghdam are speaking out about the shooting allegedly committed by their daughter at YouTube's headquarters earlier this week. (''Good Morning America'')

For the first time, the parents of Nasim Aghdam are speaking out about the shooting allegedly committed by their daughter at YouTube's headquarters earlier this week.

"Right now I'm thinking, she never hurt one ant. How [could] she shoot the people?" her father reflected in an interview with ABC News.

Her mother broke down when it was brought up that the day of the interview, Thursday, would have been her 39th birthday.

The family also showed ABC News their home, which they shared with Nasim, including the area where she made her YouTube videos.

The family said that YouTube was her livelihood and that making videos was "all she was doing."

Ismail Aghdam said his daughter was not a terrorist and she was not violent. He also said he didn't know she had a gun.

Nevertheless, the family said they tried to warn the police that Nasim was angry with YouTube for suppressing her videos.

"They said, 'Don't worry about,'" Ismail said. "'Under control.'"

Police said they did find Nasim sleeping in her car before the shooting.

"It was a very normal conversation. There was nothing in her behavior that suggested anything unusual," said Mountain View Police Chief Max Bosel.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
youtube shootingyoutubeu.s. & worldgood morning america
YOUTUBE SHOOTING
What we know about the YouTube shooter Nasim Aghdam
Alleged YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company
YouTube shooting at HQ injures 3, suspected female shooter ID'd
SOURCES: YouTube shooter identified as user Nasim Aghdam
More youtube shooting
Top Stories
Semi crashes into Elk Grove Village gas station
6 in custody after 2 violent downtown robberies
Man charged in fatal stabbing of suburban CEO in River North
Chicago school construction could unearth human remains
Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft
Deerfield faces lawsuit after semi-automatic weapons ban
Conor McGregor facing charges in UFC 223 backstage melee
Social worker accused of sexual misconduct with disabled patient
Show More
YouTube star Logan Paul kicked out of Yosemite
Baby forgotten in car dies in South Carolina heat
20,000 'Paw Patrol' hats with flashlight recalled due to fire hazard
Suspect in custody after devices detonate at Calif. Sam's Club
China vows to fight US 'at any cost' after President Trump proposes $100 billion in tariffs
More News