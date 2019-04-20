Duo steals $100K worth of jewelry in less than 30 seconds

Gwinnett Co., GA (WLS) -- In less than thirty seconds, two suspects managed to steal about $100,000 in jewelry from a Georgia jewelry store.Two males walked into the Crescent Jewelers in the 5900 block of Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville.The pair first pretended to be customers inquiring about jewelry. As they were speaking with the clerk, one suspect pulled out a hammer and began smashing the glass display cases. The other suspect reached into the displays, grabbed trays of jewelry, and placed them into his bag.Both suspects ran from the store and out of the shopping mall.According to the initial report, the suspects were last seen getting into a black Mitsubishi SUV and driving out of the parking lot.