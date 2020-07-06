Chicago shooting: 1 charged with murder in shooting death of girl, 7, on West Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person has been charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of a 7-year-old girl in the South Austin neighborhood over the weekend, Chicago police said.Natalie Wallace, 7, was killed after being shot at a family 4th of July party in the 100-block of North Latrobe Avenue. She was playing on a sidewalk when police said three men got out of a white car and shot more than 20 times in the direction of the people holding the party that police said included many children.Chicago police said while Natalie was at that party, a white car drove down the street, stopped abruptly and several armed people got out. Those people opened fire on a couple of people on the street and a stray bullet struck Wallace in the head, killing her, police said."You hear this on the news every day that a child gets killed, somebody getting killed, but you don't think about it until it is your own," said Nathan Wallace, Natalie's father.Police said using video from the neighborhood they followed the white vehicle through the district, identified a license plate, and were eventually able to stop the car.Reginald Merrill, 33, who police said was the driver of the car, has been charged with first degree murder in Natalie's death. Police are still seeking to identify and arrest three more suspects in the shooting. No further details about those suspects have been released."Where were the 1,200?" said Ervin Perry, the girl's uncle. "I can't see it. There weren't here. That's where they should have been, on these high risk corners where this violence is being taken place."The Wallace family said Natalie loved drawing and coloring, saying something in Chicago has to give.They said they're praying for the mayor and the police chief to put a stop to the violence.Police said they believe this shooting was in retaliation for a previous murder, and that the investigation is ongoing.