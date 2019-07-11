1 dead, 2 rescued after sailboat hits jetty, capsizes near Fullerton Beach

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person has died and two others were rescued after a sailboat hit a jetty and capsized in Lake Michigan on the North Side Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

The boat capsized at about 2 a.m. in the 2200-block of North Lake Shore Drive near Fullerton Avenue Beach, police said.

A man and a woman were rescued and are listed in good condition according to police. Divers went into the water and after an hour-long search, they were able to locate a 28-year-old woman more than 500 yards away from the boat on the other side of the break wall.

The woman was underwater and unresponsive. She was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Authorities have not released her identity.

A witness says the boat was going pretty fast when the accident occurred.

The Chicago Fire Department Marine Unit says due to the high lake level, many things that are usually exposed, like jetties, are covered in water.
