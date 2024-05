Archdiocese of Chicago holds Sunday Mass at Holy Name Cathedral

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Archdiocese of Chicago broadcasts Sunday Mass from Holy Name Cathedral on ABC7.

Mass from Holy Name Cathedral will air on ABC7 and stream on ABC7Chicago.com at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 26.

Mass normally airs and streams at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays.