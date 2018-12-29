1 dead, 4 injured in River North fire

Four people are injured and one is dead after a fire at North Orleans Street and West Hubbard Street, according to Chicago Fire Department officials.The injured victims were taken to area hospitals. The deceased victim was dead on arrival at the hospital.Chicago Fire officials tweeted at approximately 1:40 p.m. that a still-and-box fire had broken out in a high-rise garage at the intersection.The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the building is The Mart Parc Orleans Self Park at 437 North Orleans Street.It is currently unknown what caused the fire or how extensive the damage to the building might be.