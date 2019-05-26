1 dead as city works to curb violence over Memorial Day weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Memorial Day weekend is off to a deadly start, with a man shot and killed on Chicago's Far South Side.Police say the man was standing on a porch near 109th Place and Perry Avenue, when someone walked up and opened fire.Police have not made any arrests.The shooting comes as the city is working to curb the violence this holiday weekend.People out and about enjoying the unofficial kickoff of the summer season."Just shopping, walking around, just enjoying the city," said Chicago resident Oma Ibrahim."It's been absolutely fabulous. I couldn't have asked for anything nicer," said Leeah Roberts who was visiting from Michigan.The Memorial Day Weekend brings thousands of tourists to the city."There's a lot of fun things to do here. He gets to go the art museum. I took him to a Cubs game," said Daniel Linz who was visiting from Florida.Chicago police are out in full force this weekend, from the Mag Mile to the Lakefront to the neighborhoods."What you will see is a large uniform presence but there will be undercover officers out there," said Supt. Eddie Johnson.This will be the first major public safety test for Chicago's new mayor, Lori Lightfoot.This afternoon she and the superintendent greeted passenger at the CTA Red Line Chicago station.She's says police can't do it alone."This has got to be a city wide effort at every level, every group, every individual all hands on deck to make sure communities are safe," Lightfoot said.The mayor says the overnight hours are of particular concern and officers will be keeping watch through the holiday weekend."As my mother used to say not much good happens after 11 o'clock or midnight and we know that from crime statistics. We got to be diligent all weekend long particularly in the hours 11 to 3am," she said.