1 injured in Bridgeview funeral home shooting

One person was shot at a Bridgeview funeral home Wednesday evening.Police received reports about the shots at Hann Funeral Home in the 8200-block of South Harlem Avenue a little before 9 p.m.A town spokesperson said a Hispanic man in his early-20s was shot and is receiving medical treatment. The spokesman described the victim's injuries as non-life threatening.An investigation by Bridgeview police is ongoing. Police said they do not have information on the shooter.If you have any information about the shooting, contact the Bridgeview Police Department at 708-458-2131.