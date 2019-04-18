1 killed, 1 injured in West Chicago house fire

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) -- A man died and another was transported to a hospital after a house fire in West Chicago Wednesday night.The fire broke out at about 10 p.m. A total of three people were in the three-story house in the 100-block of West Grand Lake Boulevard in West Chicago, and firefighters said two became trapped and one was able to get out.The flames were very intense, so firefighters had to re-group, spray water on the fire and then go back in.Fire officials said a 53-year-old man died and a 92-year old man was rescued and taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown. The identity of the man who died has not been released.Firefighters said the porch as well as the first and second floors were on fire. Investigators are now trying to determine what caused it.