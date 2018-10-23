1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting on I-57 in Calumet Park

One person was killed and two others wounded after a shooting Monday night on I-57 in Calumet Park, Illinois State Police said.

CALUMET PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
One person was killed and two others wounded after a shooting Monday night on I-57 in Calumet Park, Illinois State Police said.

The car the victims were in came under fire and then crashed in the inbound lanes near 123rd Street at about 8 p.m., police said.

One person in the car was killed and two others were transported to Christ Hospital, one in critical condition and the other in serious condition, police said.

One man who appeared to be uninjured was seen being taken out of the car in handcuffs. Police have not said why the man was handcuffed.

All northbound lanes of traffic were closed until about 1 a.m. State Police combed the scene for evidence while traffic was diverted.

This shooting was the second to close the I-57 since last week.

On Friday, a shooting led to the closure of all northbound lanes. At least a dozen shell casings littered the road as state police shut down nearly 10 blocks of the expressway to investigate a report of shots fired near the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Meanwhile, it's unclear what led up to the shooting Monday night. Troopers said it's still under investigation.
