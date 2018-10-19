Car hit by bullets on I-57 in Calumet Park

A shooting on I-57 in Calumet Park shut down the norhtbound lanes Friday morning.

CALUMET PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
The northbound lanes of I-57 have reopened after being closed for a shooting investigation in Calumet Park Friday morning.

Illinois State Police responded at about 2 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the northbound lanes at 119th Street.
Police found a car that was shot several times, with bullet holes all over the driver's side. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The northbound lanes of I-57 were closed from 127th Street to 119th Street as police investigated. Lanes were reopened at about 5:45 a.m.
