Eisenhower Expressway crash leaves 1 killed, boy critically injured

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
FOREST PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman was killed and a young boy critically injured in a crash on the inbound Eisenhower Expressway in the western suburbs Friday morning, Illinois State Police said.

The crash involved a single car which rolled over and burst into flames at around 4:20 a.m. west of Harlem Avenue, police said.

A woman in the car was killed and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Authorities have not released her identity.

An eight-year-old boy was critically injured and transported to Loyola Hospital in critical condition, police said.

All inbound lanes of the Eisenhower were closed at Harlem for hours as police investigated. The lanes were back open around 9:45 a.m.

The cause of the accident is not known.
