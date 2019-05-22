1 killed in Harvey crash; Witness says man was struck by hit-and-run driver

FATAL CRASH: Police say one man is dead after a crash near Shore Drive and Halsted in Harvey. Witness tells me the man was struck and killed by a hit and run driver. @ABC7Chicago pic.twitter.com/wt46f5nsUw — Alexis McAdams ABC-7 (@AlexisMcAdamsTV) May 22, 2019

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was killed in a crash in south suburban Harvey Wednesday morning, and a witness said it was a hit-and-run.Harvey police have not confirmed if they are investigating a hit-and-run. Police with Harvey and the Cook County Sheriff's Department blocked off the area near Shore Drive and Halsted Street to investigate.The Cook County Sheriff's Office said they are assisting Harvey police in connection with a fatal crash.A witness said he found a man seriously injured in the roadway and called police at about 3:30 a.m. Witness Ted Dufour said the injured man was taken away in an ambulance.Dufour said he saw a car with heavy front-end damage drive away from the scene."I had seen a 2015 Chevy Cruze, kind of gray-colored with three occupants, a female driver," he said. "You could hear something, like a flat tire, the bottom of the car was rubbing on the ground, and immediately I looked to get the license plate and I tried to go after the car, but she ducked down a side street somewhere and I wasn't able to see where she went."