13 shot, 2 in custody after memorial turns 'chaotic' in Englewood, Chicago police say

According to police, officers were alerted of shots fired in the 5700 block of South May Street around 12:35 a.m.
"I was awoken by the sound of, seemed like 4, 5, or 6 gunshots and it seemed pretty loud, so it seemed kind of close," neighbor Terrence Daniely said. "I didn't see any commotion when I looked out the window but then shortly after I heard the sounds of people screaming and running from a party on the street."
"It was just so many people out, so many cars on the street, and the police response was amazing, it seemed like there were 100 police officers running to the scene," Daniely said.
Chicago Police Chief of Patrol Fred Waller said shots were initially fired inside a residence, stemming from a dispute when people started to filter outside into the street.
Once people were outside, police said a person who was inside the residence also started shooting at people.
"This is an isolated incident that stemmed from inside that party and flowed onto the street," Waller said. "Shots were fired inside, everyone started to leave, and that's when shots were fired outside."
According to Waller, seven people were transported with gunshot wounds from the scene and six others transported themselves.
A 16-year-old boy was taken to an area hospital in critical condition but has since been stabilized, Waller said.
Four others are still in critical condition, police said. The victims' ages are between 16 and 48.
Police confirmed two people are in custody and being questioned regarding the incident.
One suspect was arrested at the scene with a revolver, Waller said. An unidentified person who was shot during the altercation and initially transported to a hospital is also being questioned as a suspect, Waller said.
"One person was arrested at the scene with a revolver," Waller said. "Another person who was shot during the altercation was later identified as a person who may have also been firing a weapon."
WATCH: CPD Chief of Patrol Fred Waller gives update on mass shooting at Englewood house party
Waller said POD cameras helped officers get information about what transpired.
"POD videos shows who was firing outside so we have some information about what happened there," said Waller. "One of the people who left the party also fired shots at a passing vehicle so we have about three different crime scenes to cover."
Police said the party was a memorial for Lonell Irvin, who was slain in April earlier this year.
CPD said they plan to increase police presence in the area.
Later in the morning, Mayor Lori Lightfoot sent out a series of tweets ahead of a short press conference held at University of Chicago Medical Center. Lightfoot sent encouragement to the victims and spoke about how gun violence has a ripple effect in our communities.
Our hearts are with the 13 individuals whose lives were significantly harmed after gunmen opened fire at a memorial gathering last night.— Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) December 22, 2019
Alderman Stephanie Coleman, of the 16th Ward, said the shooting is not representative of the neighborhood and she's saddened by the violence over Christmas break.
"Very sad and very disappointed that our children, this is their welcoming not only into the Christmas holiday, but to their Christmas break," Coleman said. "I saw disappointment. I saw frustration. I saw fear. I saw lots of concerned neighbors getting to the bottom of it. I saw children at 12:30 in the morning, could you only imagine children out because there was that much activity going on."
WATCH: 16th Ward Alderman Stephanie Coleman speaks on Englewood mass shooting
Area South Detectives are currently investigating.
This shooting brings the weekend violence total to 34 shot, 4 fatal across Chicago since 5:00 p.m. Friday.