Westchester man, 18, critically wounded in shooting, police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
WESTCHESTER, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in Westchester are investigating the shooting of an 18-year-old man from that west suburb.

A call of gunfire was reported at 10:15 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Westchester Boulevard, according to Deputy Chief Mark Borkovec.

When police arrived they found the victim face down on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds, said Borcovec.

He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unclear, according to Borcovec.

The Westchester Police Department, along with River Grove Police Department and the West Suburban Major Crime task force are now canvassing the area for doorbell cameras.
