1976 cold case murder of Downers Grove South HS student Pamela Maurer solved, authorities say

Bruce Lindahl.

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- Authorities in DuPage County announced Monday that the 1976 murder of Downers Grove South High School student Pamela Maurer has been solved.The 16-year-old from Woodridge left a friend's house on the night of January 12, 1976 to get a soft drink. Her body was found the next day by a road crew on the side of College Road in Lisle. An autopsy found that Maurer had been strangled and authorities said she had been sexually assaulted.On Monday, the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office announced that Bruce Lindahl of Aurora was responsible for the crime. Lindahl was 23 at the time of the murder and died in 1981 from self-inflicted injuries he sustained in the stabbing murder of 18-year-old Charles Huber of Naperville.In 2001, authorities said DNA was analyzed and a family profile of the suspected killer was identified, the state's attorney's office said. In 2019, authorities conducted testing and genetic genealogy analysis to identify Lindahl as a person of interest.Lindahl's body was exhumed to compare his DNA with the DNA sample collected from the crime scene and authorities said tests confirmed there was a match.At a press conference Monday afternoon, State's Attorney Robert Berlin said four years after Mauer's murder, Lindahl sexually assaulted Debra Colliander in his home in Aurora.Berlin said Colliander escaped and charges were filed against Lindahl, who was released on bail. Berlin said Lindahl told a friend that he was charged with rape and that if the girl who pressed charges against him did not appear in court, he would get out of it. On October 7 1980, two weeks before trial proceedings were to start, Colliander disappeared after leaving her job and the case against Lindahl was ultimately dismissed, Berlin said.On April 28, 1982, Colliander's body was found in a shallow grave in rural Oswego Township. Her death was ruled a homicide.Berlin said authorities are seeking information on the disappearance of Debra McCall, who disappeared form Downers Grove in November of 1979. Photographs of the Downers Grove North High School student were found in Lindahl's home after his death, as well as photographs of other women, Berlin said.Anyone with information about Bruce Lindahl or any possible victims to contact the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office tip line at 630-407-8107 or the Lisle Police Department at 630-271-4252.