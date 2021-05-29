No human remains found in backyard related to 1982 Northbrook cold case

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- Northbrook police and others who investigate major crimes in the north suburbs did not find any human remains in a residential backyard, after investigating new leads in a missing person case dating back to the 1980s.Law enforcement officials said Saturday they had concluded operations in a backyard in the 1400-block of Orchard Lane.Investigators scoured the yard throughout this week, and said there was no threat to the public. Neighbors said investigators came mid-morning Tuesday and spent hours digging through the backyard, packing out a perimeter and sifting through dirt, some of it kept out of view by tarps.The North Regional Major Crimes Task force arrived about 7 a.m. Wednesday, digging and sifting through dirt, hauling in rakes, bags and sifting tables while wearing white protective suits. Officials said they were working meticulously as they excavated."It's kind of frightening and a little sketchy to have something like this happening on the North Shore," said Judy Erickson, a neighbor.Northbrook police confirmed the investigation was related to a cold case. Property records for the home list Linda Seymour as one of the previous homeowners. She has been missing since December 1982.Neighbors said a family member still lives in the home, and property records indicate Seymour's son is the current owner. Neighbors said Seymour's husband, James Seymour Sr., lived there until he died in 2009."We did know that the first wife went missing. We were under the impression she had left on her own accord, and that's really all we knew," said Gail Crue, another neighbor. "They were always very nice neighbors to us, very cordial."Police have not said what sparked the revival of the cold case, but neighbors said Tuesday's activity has helped them make sense of events over the last few weeks."Evidently the village asked the son to move the shed for an easement," Reid said. "A month ago they had St. Bernards snooping around."Officials said Saturday they dug to about 9 feet, and did not find any human remains."I hope it's solved. I mean there's got to be some closure. She's been missing for so long. People who are still around," said Crue. "Yeah, it's been awhile but they need closure."Seymour's family has been notified that no remains were found, police said. Following the results of this effort, there are no other investigative avenues at this time, according to police.Neighbor Jody Anderson said, "I just feel bad for the children really because I can't imagine, you know, what this is all doing to them."