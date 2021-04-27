Chicago shooting: 2 boys, 13 and 14, critically wounded in South Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A drive-by shooting in the South Chicago neighborhood Monday night has left two boys, ages 13 and 14, critically wounded, police said.The shooting occurred at about 9:30 p.m. in the 8200-block of South Coles Avenue. Police said the boys were walking on the sidewalk when someone in a red Jeep Cherokee fired shots and took off.The 13-year-old boy was shot in the back and abdomen and was transported by officers in critical condition to Comer Children's Hospital.The 14-year-old boy was shot and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.Community activist Andrew Holmes is making a plea to the community."I'm asking as we always ask to put the guns down.. going from one end out the other. But you gonna spend the rest of your life in jail for discharging a weapon on somebody else? Just walk away," Holmes said.Overnight, both boys were in surgery with family members standing by.Meanwhile, Area Two detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.