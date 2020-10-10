La'Mya Sparks, 10, in agony after South Chicago shooting, father says; $4K reward offered

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A $4,000 reward is being offered for information in the shooting of a 10-year-old girl in a park on Chicago's South Side Wednesday night.Police said the shooting happened in a park near 83rd and South Chicago Avenue.La'Mya Sparks' father said she there playing with her older sister when two teenage boys came up and started shooting into the crowd. She was struck in the back as she ran away, her father said."She was playing. She was with her big sister, she was playing, doing what a kid is supposed to do," said Lawrence Sparks. "You shouldn't have to go to a park, and be a little kid, 10 years old, and look over your back and see someone that you would think would shoot you or harm you the way that he harmed my daughter."Lawrence Sparks said another person at the park took off his shirt and did his best to hold it to La'Mya's wound and stop the bleeding as they waited for paramedics to arrive.The 5th grader has gone through multiple surgeries and has severe damage to her internal organs, her family said."She's hurting. She's hurting," said her father. "She's up two minutes. She can only talk about two minutes. Play a game for two minutes. Look at her cell phone for two minutes and she's right back asleep."Before the shooting La'Mya was a perfectly fun and energetic little girl, her father said. Now she will likely be on a feeding tube for months. Her father said they saw her walk for the first time since the shooting Friday.A $4,000 reward is now being offered by two community activistsAnyone with information is asked to call 1-800-883-5587.