2 charged in attempted carjacking of woman loading groceries in Old Town

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two suburban men have been charged in the attempted carjacking of a woman in Old Town last week.

Police said the woman was loading groceries into her vehicle in the 400-block of West Division Street The men approached the woman and demanded the woman's car keys, police said.

The woman handed the keys over, the men entered the car, but exited the vehicle shortly after and left the scene on foot, police said.

Camron King, 18 from Blue Island and Isaiah Jackson, 18, of Calumet City have each been charged with vehicular hijacking. King turned himself into police last Saturday and Jackson was arrested on Monday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
old townchicagoattempted robberychicago crimecarjacking
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Armed men attempt to carjack woman loading groceries: police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman says she punched carjacker, who crashed into Loop CTA entrance
Remains of Chicago-area soldier killed in Afghanistan return to US
3 boys, ages 10 and 11, charged after rocks shatter CPD car windshield on SW Side
5 vehicles damaged by rocks, bricks thrown from West Pullman overpass
Delta pilot suspected of trying to fly drunk arrested
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, comfortable Wednesday
Boy, 10, charged with assault after classmate hit in face with ball
Show More
VIDEO: Man steals cell phone out of woman's hand on Red Line
Suburban parents reportedly giving up custody of kids to get financial aid
YouTube star Grant Thompson dies in paragliding accident
Contractor who racked up complaints about unfinished work charged with fraud, theft
Chipotle guacamole is free for one day only
More TOP STORIES News