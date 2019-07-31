2 charged in attempted carjacking of woman loading groceries in Old Town

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two suburban men have been charged in the attempted carjacking of a woman in Old Town last week.
Police said the woman was loading groceries into her vehicle in the 400-block of West Division Street The men approached the woman and demanded the woman's car keys, police said.
The woman handed the keys over, the men entered the car, but exited the vehicle shortly after and left the scene on foot, police said.
Camron King, 18 from Blue Island and Isaiah Jackson, 18, of Calumet City have each been charged with vehicular hijacking. King turned himself into police last Saturday and Jackson was arrested on Monday.
