2 charged in shooting death of Kenosha boy, 5

KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- Two relatives have been charged in a shooting in Kenosha that left a 5-year-old boy dead.

Javonn Cannon faces a preliminary charge of homicide by negligent handling of a firearm. Jovonn Cannon is being held for allegedly leaving a loaded firearm within a child's reach.

Police said the shooting occurred at about 1:43 p.m. Monday at a home in the 2000-block of 60th Street. Officers were contacted by staff at Froedtert South Hospital - Kenosha Campus on 8th Avenue.

Police said two people drove the boy from the house to a hospital a few blocks away and just dropped him before driving off.

The victim was identified as Dakari Weldon.

Investigators have not yet released any further details about the circumstances of the shooting.

Both suspects are due in court Friday.
