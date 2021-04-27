Chicago shooting: 2 cousins, 13 and 14, critically wounded in South Chicago

Mother grateful for CPD officers who rushed wounded son to hospital

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10552528" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The mother of a 13-year-old boy wounded ina drive-by shooting thanks Chicago police officers who transported the boy to the hospital Monday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A drive-by shooting in the South Chicago neighborhood Monday night has left two cousins, ages 13 and 14, critically wounded, police said.The shooting occurred at about 9:30 p.m. in the 8200-block of South Coles Avenue. Police said the boys were walking on the sidewalk when someone in a red Jeep Cherokee fired shots and took off.The 13-year-old boy was shot in the back and abdomen and was transported by officers in critical condition to Comer Children's Hospital.The 14-year-old boy was shot and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.Family identified the 13-year-old boy as Swaysee Rankin and said the other teen is his cousin. They said he talking and responsive but still in pain.Rankin's mother Ashley Jackson spoke outside the hospital and thanked the officers for transporting her son to the hospital."Those officers were quick thinking and they were not going to wait for that EMS and they got him right on time so I am highly grateful for you guys," she said.Jackson said her son was leaving a friend's house to go to a cousin's with a group of people at the time of the shooting and that he is not in a gang.Community activist Andrew Holmes is making a plea to the community."I'm asking as we always ask to put the guns down.. going from one end out the other. But you gonna spend the rest of your life in jail for discharging a weapon on somebody else? Just walk away," Holmes said.Meanwhile, Area Two detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.