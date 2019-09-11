West Englewood drive-by shooting injures 2, including woman inside her home

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were injured, including a woman struck in the head, during a drive-by shooting in West Englewood that neighbors described as random and untargeted.Police said a whit sedan traveling in the 7300-block of South Wolcott Avenue shortly before 1 p.m. with two people inside opened fire at the street. Residents heard about a dozen shots."I ran to the door, and I seen people just scrambling, and I seen people laying on the ground, ducking, diving, trying to hide from the shots," said Wanda Washington, who lives on the block.Washington's son and husband just barely escaped the bullets. In Ring doorbell video, her son can be seen diving behind a parked car to escape the gunfire."I was in tears," she said. "I got on my knees and I just started praying. I was like 'Oh God. Are you OK? Are you OK?'"Neighbors described the shooting as random and police have discovered no motive as of yet in their investigation."Someone just rolled down the block, hanging out the window, just shooting at anybody he saw," said John Edwards, who lives on the block. "He shot at my brother, my nephew, just shooting at random people that's outside."The 35-year-old woman was in her home when a stray bullet from the shooting went through her front window and struck her in the head, according to police. She was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.According to a neighbor, the woman was holding her baby at the time of the shooting, but the baby was not injured."She just had a baby," Edwards said. "She just sitting there with the baby on the couch at the window when it struck her head.""Could've been my daughter," said Washington. "I have a daughter. It could have been anybody's, you know... it's just sad. This has to stop."A 21-year-old man was shot in the stomach and back, and taken to Christ Hospital where his condition stabilized. Neighbor Antonio Gilmore works as a paramedic in the suburbs, and applied pressure to the victim's back and stomach wounds."Tried to keep his pulse down, his respiration down, trying to keep him from panicking and losing more blood," Gilmore said.Police said the shooters drove away from the scene in a white sedan of unknown make and model. No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Area South detectives is ongoing.