2 men sentenced to decades in prison for murder of 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were sentenced on Wednesday to decades in prison for the 2015 murder of 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee.
Last October, Dwright Boone-Doty and Corey Morgan were both convicted by separate juries in the shooting death of Lee.
Prosecutors said the two men lured Lee into a Chicago alley near Dawes Park and that Boone-Doty shot the boy at close range, while Morgan watched in a nearby getaway car with a third man
Prosecutors claimed that Boone-Doty and Morgan targeted Tyshawn as part of an escalating gang feud. They allegedly believed a gang linked to the boy's father was responsible for killing Morgan's brother a few weeks earlier and wounding his mother, according to prosecutors.
Morgan was sentenced to 65 years, while Boone-Doty was sentenced to 90 years.
