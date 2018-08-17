2 shot, 1 fatally, in East Garfield Park; boy, 13, in custody

A 15-year-old boy was killed and a 14-year-old boy was wounded when someone pulled a gun and started shooting Thursday night outside a basketball tournament at the Garfield Park Field House.The shooting happened right in front of officers, who had initially been called to the Garfield Park Field House at about 9 p.m. as a crowd of about 200 people attending a basketball tournament began to disperse. Police said fights were breaking out among the crowd as they left.Kenwon Parker, 15, was shot in the chest. He was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.The 14-year old boy was shot in the stomach. He was also transported to Stroger, where he is listed in serious condition.Parker's grandmother said he and his girlfriend had already arrived at the fieldhouse moments earlier as fighting was already going on outside."She said somebody called his name and he said, 'I'm going to go home and play my game. I ain't with this.' But before they could leave they started shooting. She said him and her were running and he fell. And she said, 'Get up Kenwon. Get up.' She kept running. She said she went back because she realized he wasn't coming and when she turned him over he was shot in the chest," said Eileen Westbrooks, grandmother.Police said they took a 13-year-old boy into custody and recovered a weapon, but at this point it's not clear what the boy's role was and whether charges will be filed against him.The Chicago Park District would not comment publicly on what happened, only saying that the basketball game was part of a league that plays year-round at the fieldhouse.As detectives continued their investigation at the scene of the shooting, Parker's family is coming to grips with their loss. The teen was going into his junior year at Marshall High School, where he played football. He would have turned 16 on Saturday."I expected to go before my grandson, you know what I mean? You're not supposed to be here burying your kids or your grandkids," Westbrooks said.Police said the 13-year-old is still being questioned by Area South detectives and is accompanied by his parents and attorney. Police said if any charge are filed they will likely take some time, because the suspect is a juvenile.