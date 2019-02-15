2 shot, 1 fatally, in parked car in West Rogers Park

Two men were shot, one fatally, in a parked car in West Rogers Park Thursday night, Chicago police said.

The men, ages 26 and 27, were sitting in the parked car in the 6500-block of North Albany Avenue when they were shot at about 11:30 p.m., police said.

The 27-year-old was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The man has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Luis Aguilar of Chicago.

The 26-year-old man was shot in the face and was transported to St. Francis Hospital in serious condition.

Witnesses told police they saw a black Toyota Rav4 fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed.

No one is in custody. Area North detectives are investigating.
