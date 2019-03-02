2 women missing from Gary since Monday

GARY, Ind. (WLS) --
Two women who have been missing since Monday were last seen in Gary, according to police.

Gary Police said they are searching for Chicago Heights resident Jessica Flores, 36, and Gary resident Melina Cottrell, 26.

Northwest Indiana Times reports that "Cottrell light brown hair and brown eyes and is 5'8" tall and weighs 140lbs." The Times also reported that "Flores has brown brown hair and brown eyes and is 5'7" tall and weighs 150 lbs."

Flores' belongings were found inside her boyfriend's abandoned, fire-damaged vehicle near Chicago Heights.
