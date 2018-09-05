2-year-old shot in the head in Gary dies

A 2-year-old girl who was shot in the head inside a home in Gary, Ind., has died, authorities said Wednesday.Police said the shooting occurred in the 1700-block of Polk Street just after 6:50 p.m. Tuesday.The child was taken to Methodist Hospital Northlake in Gary, where authorities said she was stabilized in critical condition. She was then flown to Comer Children's Hospital at the University of Chicago, where she died.The Cook County Medical Examiner confirmed her death. The child's identity has not yet been released.A man and a woman were taken in for questioning by police. It's not clear if the people being questioned are the girl's parents or guardians.Authorities are still investigating the incident.