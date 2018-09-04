Police: 2 year old shot in the head in Gary

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say a two-year-old girl was shot in the head inside of a home in Gary, Indiana.

By
GARY, Ind. (WLS) --
Police say a two-year-old girl was shot in the head inside of a home in Gary, Indiana. It happened at approximately 6:51 p.m. Tuesday evening in the 1700 block of Polk Street.

The child was taken to Methodist Hospital Northlake in Gary where authorities say she was stabilized in critical condition. She was then flown to Comer Children's Hospital at the University of Chicago.

A man and a woman were taken in for questioning by police. It's not clear if the people being questioned are the girl's parents or guardians.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child shottoddlerGary
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Rahm Emanuel announces he's not running for re-election
COPA releases video of bar fight involving CPD Officer Robert Rialmo
2 Chicago area priests caught allegedly having sex in car in Miami
All GoFundMe money is gone, attorney for homeless man says
Dog bites man who tried to kidnap 11-year-old girl in Texas
CDC issues first guidelines to treat youth concussions
Pot at the end of Rahm's rainbow filled with cash
Who is running for mayor of Chicago?
Show More
New Soldier Field food options unveiled ahead of Bears home game
Fake ride-share drivers rob passengers at gunpoint on North Side
Jury selection in Van Dyke trial begins Wednesday as Laquan McDonald's family calls for peace
'Do NOT eat. Do NOT buy' Honey Smacks, CDC warns
More News