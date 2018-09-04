Police: 2 year old shot in the head in Gary

Police say a two-year-old girl was shot in the head inside of a home in Gary, Indiana. It happened at approximately 6:51 p.m. Tuesday evening in the 1700 block of Polk Street.The child was taken to Methodist Hospital Northlake in Gary where authorities say she was stabilized in critical condition. She was then flown to Comer Children's Hospital at the University of Chicago.A man and a woman were taken in for questioning by police. It's not clear if the people being questioned are the girl's parents or guardians.Authorities are still investigating the incident.