'Windy City Weekend': 2023 Mother's Day gift ideas and deals with Couponology

This week on Windy City Weekend, Val and Ryan kick it off with some Host Chat!

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on "Windy City Weekend," Val and Ryan kick it off with some Host Chat!

Chicago Bears Draft Darnell Wright

In Thursday night's NFL draft, the Chicago Bears drafted Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright.

Teens are bringing goats to prom, and it has to do with Michael Jordan

Some high school seniors are bringing rented goats to prom, and it's all in honor of 2023 being the year of the GOAT, or Greatest of All Time, Michael Jordan.

Top 10 Things Neighbors Do

Is there something your neighbor does that drives you crazy? Well this poll tells us the top 10 things.

COUPONOLOGY MOTHER'S DAY DEALS:

Mother's Day is just around the corner, and Couponology is here to help you celebrate the moms in your life with some amazing gifts and deals! You can find all these great savings by visiting www.couponology.com.

You can follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

Shutterfly

Shutterfly is your one-stop shop for Mother's Day gifts. Whether it be a personalized wine glass, a custom photo book or a cozy memory blanket, they've got what you need to tug on mom's heartstrings. This holiday, you can keep special pictures close by with beautifully framed tabletop prints. You can also gift mom a really nice personalized mug or iPhone case that comes in a range of designs so that you can always have your favorite family moments nearby.

Get 40% off sitewide with code WINDYCITY

Quay

Quay creates on-trend designer eyewear infused with elevated materials and premium finishes. You can keep it HIGH KEY with Quay's No. 1 bestselling aviator made to flatter every face shape and size. This unisex lens is a classic fan favorite. Quay is also highlighting the LEVEL UP, which is its popular square frame that offers a dramatic, chic look. This design features angled outer edges to enhance the natural contouring of your cheekbones.

You can get 25% off Quay sunglasses with the code WINDYCITY25.

Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival is one of the nation's largest footwear retailers and you can always count on Shoe Carnival to carry quality name brand shoes that mom will love. Today we are showing off the Women's MIA Elie Espadrille Platform Wedges. This is a lovely braided midsole espadrille that you can wear with a nice sundress or a pair of skinny jeans. We also have the Women's Madden Girl Vault-C Wedges. For our moms looking for a little more of a heel you can top off any of your spring and summer looks with these wrapped cork beauties.

Get $5 off of a $35 purchase or $15 off of a purchase of $75 or more with code FORMOM.

Gourmet Gift Baskets

GourmetGiftBaskets.com has decadent gifts for the special woman in your life. The brand is showcasing its Tea, Candle & Bundt Cakes Gift Tower. This gift features a delicious Amber Assam black tea perfect for making a relaxing beverage that your mom can sip from her "Best Mom Ever" mug. She'll also enjoy snacking on the mini Bundt cakes and watermelon candies, too. We also have the Refreshing Watermelon Cheese & Cracker Gift Box. This beautiful gift arrives in a unique watermelon half-circle box. Inside, she'll find the perfect ingredients to create a delicious drink with watermelon, mint juice, and fresh citrus. She'll also have much to nibble and snack on including tasty crispy crackers and deliciously creamy cheese.

Get 20% Off Sitewide using the code MOMSDAY.

REWORKED HOME:

When the weather is mild, it's not unusual to see craftswoman Alyssa Clark getting in and out of her vehicle to rescue abandoned wooden antiques from Chicago alleyways.

"The more you drive around Chicago, the more opportunities you see for furniture just lying out waiting for the garbage truck," Clark said.

Clark's business, Reworked Home, is focused on refinishing and rehabilitating furniture by commission and selling found pieces that are often saved from alleys. The garage at her home in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood is filled with side tables, chairs, cabinets, dressers, and other antiques once destined for a landfill.

"I've become a bit of a furniture hoarder in addition to a furniture refinisher because I just can't leave these things behind when I see them," Clark said. "If it is picked up by me, it has the opportunity to live another life."

Clark said her followers on Instagram love to see how discarded furniture comes back to life while in her care. She said her own medical challenges are symbolic of the damaged antiques she's converted into new uses.

"I have an autoimmune disease and it does make this work difficult," Clark said. "But just like one of my furniture pieces, I'm still of use. I can still do these things and I have to do them differently."

Coming from the world of marketing and consulting, Clark said she became a craftswoman by learning from her grandfather, father, and uncle's home improvement projects as well as YouTube tutorials. She describes her grandfather, Richard Gebka, as the original do-it-yourself craftsman.

"I love to think about how the work that I'm doing would make him happy," Clark said.

Her Instagram page has grown to over 50,000 followers, and her videos sometimes receive millions of views. Some of her most popular reels include a medical cabinet remade into bathroom storage and a vintage TV converted into a bar.

"I really consider it like adult 'show and tell,'" Clark said. "Everyone responds on Instagram, 'I can't believe they left that out, I can't believe they got rid of that.'"

To see more of Clark's creations, find her on Instagram at @reworkedhome.

ROEPER'S REVIEW: SPEND OR SAVE?

Peter Pan & Wendy' - SPEND

Disney+ is releasing another modern retelling of the boy who never grows up in "Peter Pan & Wendy."

'Are You There, God? It's Me Margaret' - SPEND

"Are You There, God? It's Me Margaret" is a coming-of-age story based on a classic novel about a young girl raised by a Christian mother and a Jewish father who is beginning to question her faith and religion.

'Love & Death' - SAVE

Elizabeth Olsen stars in a new Netflix crime drama series about a 1980s Texas housewife who is accused of the brutal ax murder of her friend.

'Fatal Attraction' - SAVE

In a reimagining of the 1987 classic film of the same name, "Fatal Attraction" is a Paramount + series of how an affair threatens the life of Dan Gallagher and his wife, Beth.