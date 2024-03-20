Pesticides in produce: 2024 'Dirty Dozen' and 'Clean 15' list released

The annual list dubbed The Dirty Dozen and Clean 15 have been released for pesticides in produce.

There is a new consumer alert before your next grocery run.

The non-profit, Environmental Working Group (EWG), is out with its annual report of pesticides in produce. The list is dubbed "The Dirty Dozen."

Testing by the USDA and other government agencies revealed 95% of non-organic strawberries, leafy greens, grapes, peaches and pears contained pesticides.

Nectarines, apples, peppers, cherries and green beans also made the "dirty" list.

EWG also highlights the "Clean 15." That list includes Avocado, sweet corn, pineapples, onions and papayas.

Pesticides have been linked to serious health risks, including cancer.

Remember, an easy way to reduce pesticide levels is to rinse your fruits and vegetables in water.