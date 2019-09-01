26 shot, 8 fatally, in Labor Day weekend violence

CHICAGO -- More than two dozen people have been shot in Chicago so far this Labor Day weekend, according to Chicago police. This comes as police announce the lowest number of murders and shootings in the city since August 2011.
Police shared statistics on crime reduction for the month of August at 2:40 a.m. They say overall violent crime is down 15 percent compared to the same month one year ago. Murders fell by 23 percent compared to August 2018, police said, and shootings were reduced by 19 percent.
A teenage boy was shot to death in the city's Austin neighborhood hours after September began, police said. The 15-year-old was found on the sidewalk around 2:20 a.m. with gunshot wounds to the back and legs.
A 27-year-old man was killed 25 minutes later in a shooting in the West Woodlawn neighborhood. The 27-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were at a party in a residence in the 6100 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue when someone opened fire, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was shot in the foot and took herself to St. Bernard Hospital. She was listed in good condition. Police do not believe the woman was the intended target. Witnesses have been uncooperative, police said.
Another man was killed in a drive-by shooting just before 4 a.m., police said. Two men in a car in the 5100 block of South Pulaski Road were struck by gunfire from a passing car. One man, a 38-year-old, was shot in the chest, abdomen and hand. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said. The other man, whose age and identity were not known, was pronounced dead at the scene. No one is in custody in connection with that shooting.
Another drive-by shooting happened in the 3200 block of West 66th Street just before 7 a.m., police said. A 29-year-old was the passenger in a car when a white Chrysler carrying three men pulled up alongside of him and the person in the back seat began firing shots. The victim was shot in the chest and took himself to Holy Cross Hospital for treatment, police said. He was being transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital and was not being cooperative with police.
About 40 minutes later, a 28-year-old man was shot in the 1900 block of West Ogden Avenue, police said. He was listed in critical condition at Stroger Hospital. He was also being uncooperative with police. Area Central detectives are investigating.
A shooting led to a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway shortly before 8 a.m. A driver who had been shot crashed into an IDOT Minuteman truck in the left-hand shoulder of the outbound Dan Ryan near 47th Street. It's unclear whether the driver was shot on the expressway or somewhere else, police said.
