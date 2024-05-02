Harry Caray fans to raise toast to Chicago baseball legend Thursday

Harry Caray fans around the world will raise a toast to the Chicago baseball legend Thursday, including at Harry Caray's Tavern at Navy Pier.

Harry Caray fans around the world will raise a toast to the Chicago baseball legend Thursday, including at Harry Caray's Tavern at Navy Pier.

Harry Caray fans around the world will raise a toast to the Chicago baseball legend Thursday, including at Harry Caray's Tavern at Navy Pier.

Harry Caray fans around the world will raise a toast to the Chicago baseball legend Thursday, including at Harry Caray's Tavern at Navy Pier.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's a special day for Chicago sports fans!

it's the 26th annual Worldwide Toast to Harry Caray! The fun is already beginning.

Actor Jason Alexander will serve as Toastmaster for the 5:30 p.m. toast and will be joined by stars Chris Kattan, James Denton, Ryan Dempster and Ron Kittle.

This year's theme is "Holy Cow," with guests encouraged to wear cow attire, ring cowbells and wear cowboy hats. The principal of Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences will corral two 800lb Black Angus cows to Harry Caray's Tavern for the festivities.