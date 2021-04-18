3 dead, 2 injured in Kenosha County bar shooting, according to officials

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10525096" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office gives an update after three people were killed and two others were injured at a shooting in a bar.

KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- Three male victims were killed from a shooting at Somers House, a bar in the Village of Somers in Kenosha County, Wis., according to officials.The shooting took place around 12:42 a.m. in a crowded bar, Kenosha officials said.At least two other individuals were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries."There's a possibility that one or two or maybe even more had minor injuries, some other injuries," said Sheriff David Beth, Kenosha County Sheriff's Department.Two of the victims died at the scene. The third victim fled in a car with other people but later died on the way to a hospital.The sheriff said the person responsible may have been told to leave the bar, and they returned to go on the shooting spree."Next thing, you know, I hear a bunch of shots going off. Got up, ran out, looked out the window. Just see people running from the bar in every direction," said Peter Ploskee, resident near bar.Initial reports from officials said the male suspect has not been located at the time. According to Kenosha officials, the male is over six feet tall and was wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt."I didn't see nobody. Like I said, when I looked out the window, it was just chaos. People running every direction possible, so you know, who's who? Is that the guy? Is this the guy? People are just running, people screaming," Ploskee said.Kenosha officials believe the incident was targeted and isolated. They do not believe there is a threat to the community at the moment."The suspect is still at large. Suspect or suspects, we really don't know at this moment," Sheriff David Beth said.Officials said they are looking for possibly multiple people and multiple weapons. No guns were recovered at the scene but handgun or handguns could have been used, according to the sheriff.The bar is known as gathering place for the Carthage College community. The campus was on lockdown, according to the college website. The college received a message at 6:20 a.m. from law enforcement that said the lockdown can be lifted.Sheridan Road is closed near the scene, and officials said the area should be avoided so Kenosha Sheriff's Department can continue its ongoing investigation.Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department at 262-605-5100 or anonymously to the Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.