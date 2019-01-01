Three juveniles have been charged with fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle and crashing into a CTA bus Tuesday afternoon in the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side.Illinois State Police spotted the stolen vehicle, a Hyundai Elantra, driving southbound on the Kennedy Expressway and attempted to pull it over at Kimball, police said. The car fled westbound onto Belmont and the state troopers attempting the traffic stop chose not to pursue it, but a backup officer saw the car crash at Monticello and Belmont Avenues.There were five people in the stolen vehicle, according to Illinois State Police. One person was trapped inside, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Two more people attempted to flee on foot but were taken into custody by Chicago police and were transported to local hospitals as a precaution. Two people who fled the car remain at large, police said.The CTA bus that was hit, a No. 77, had 12 people on board, officials said. Nine of them refused treatment and the other three were transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital for treatment in fair and good condition.The CTA tweeted that 77 Belmont buses were rerouted via Belmont, Milwaukee, Central Park and Belmont about 4:30 p.m.The three were charged with criminal trespass of a motor vehicle and were released Tuesday evening, state police said. Their names and ages were not released because they are juveniles.It was not immediately clear when the Hyundai had been stolen or where it had been stolen from.