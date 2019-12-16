3 killed in Beach Park head-on crash

BEACH PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people were killed in a crash in north suburban Beach Park Saturday morning, the Lake County (Ill.) Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to the crash in the area of Green Bay Road and Blanchard Road at about 4:45 a.m. and found a 2013 Honda Civic and 2008 Nissan Altima heavily damaged.

Police said the driver of the Nissan was headed north on Green Bay Road when it crossed over the median in the southbound lanes, hitting the Nissan head-on.

The 24-year-old man driving the Nissan and his 23-year-old passenger, both of Waukegan were killed, was the 71-year-old Beach Park man driving the Honda. Authorities have not released their identities.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigation Unit.
