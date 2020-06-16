32 bags of marijuana delivered to wrong address in Texas

HOUSTON, Texas -- Imagine checking your mail box and receiving an unexpected package that you didn't order.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, one family wound up with 32 bags of marijuana, which the people living there insisted didn't belong to them.

Deputies were called out to a home on Clover Gardens Drive where the pot was shipped to and the marijuana bags were turned over to the sheriff's office.

Marijuana is currently illegal in the state of Texas, but some forms of the cannabis plant, such as hemp, are legal.

Making light of the surprising haul, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted a message on his social media accounts to the rightful owner of the marijuana.



"If it is yours please contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office to claim it," the sheriff joked, adding a smile emoji.
