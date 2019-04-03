3rd suspect charged in fatal shooting of Chicago Police Officer John Rivera

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5225089" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Family and friends gathered Friday morning to say their final goodbyes to slain Chicago Police Officer John Rivera.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A third suspect has been charged in the fatal shooting of off-duty Chicago Police Officer John Rivera last month.Chicago police said Wednesday that Jaquan Washington, 22, of Chicago has been charged with one count of first degree murder and three counts of attempted first degree murder.Rivera, 23, had been on the force in the 6th District for two years was shot and killed in River North while sitting in a car with three friends.Two other suspects, Menelik Jackson and Jovan Battle, have been charged in the shooting. Police said Jackson and Washington both fired into the car Rivera was in and that Battle was a co-conspirator.Investigators said Rivera may have been mistaken for someone in another group that had fought with the suspects hours earlier, or may simply have been targeted because he was Hispanic.Police said Rivera died in a final act of bravery: Shielding his girlfriend and other passengers from the gunfire.Prior to the shooting, police said they believe there was a dispute at McDonald's flagship store. Police said Jackson left, got a gun and came back to the area and found the car with the off-duty Officer Rivera inside. Police said that Rivera and his companions had just gotten to their car after leaving the Stout Barrel House and Pizzeria.Believing that Rivera and the men in the car were part of the group on the party bus, police said Jackson opened fire on them. Police were able to track Jackson's car through witnesses and cameras and arrested him, police said.